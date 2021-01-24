Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $71.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,143 shares of company stock worth $6,791,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

