Analysts Offer Predictions for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

