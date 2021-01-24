Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $695.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.