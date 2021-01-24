Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

BAM opened at $38.45 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,817 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

