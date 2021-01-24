CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after buying an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CGI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CGI by 289.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 311,344 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CGI by 24.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

