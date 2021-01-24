Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

RIO opened at GBX 5,876 ($76.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £73.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,740.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,981.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33).

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

