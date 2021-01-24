MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) stock opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is €139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

