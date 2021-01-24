MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) stock opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is €139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

