Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

