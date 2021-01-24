Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

APDN stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

