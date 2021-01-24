Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

