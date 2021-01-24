Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HASI. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

