G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.