Brokers Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.16 on Friday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

