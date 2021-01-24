Research Analysts Set Expectations for Funko, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Funko by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

