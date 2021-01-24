Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.23 on Thursday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.