Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.10.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.