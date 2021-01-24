FY2023 Earnings Forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.48 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.40.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

