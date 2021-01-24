Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

