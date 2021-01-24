FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nidec Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nidec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the industrial goods maker will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Nidec has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

