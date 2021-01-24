XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. XP Power has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

