XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. XP Power has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $72.11.
About XP Power
