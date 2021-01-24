Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.