William Blair Comments on Benefitfocus, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

BNFT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 305,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

