Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.96. Stingray Group shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$558.06 million and a PE ratio of 30.93.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

