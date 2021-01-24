Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.88

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 23124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

