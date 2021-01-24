Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.88

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 23124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.
In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
