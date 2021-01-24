Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.32. Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 30,381 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

