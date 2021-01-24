Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.84

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 1429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 275,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

