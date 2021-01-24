KeyCorp Weighs in on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,481,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $67,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

