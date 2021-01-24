SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $8.80. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 215,013 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.