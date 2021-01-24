McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.82

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 37937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Pritchard Capital started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in McAfee stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

