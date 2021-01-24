Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE VSTO opened at $29.31 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

