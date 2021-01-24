$0.42 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after buying an additional 3,555,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after buying an additional 595,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 261,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.