Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

