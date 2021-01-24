National Bank Financial Raises Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.69.

TSE EIF opened at C$37.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.43%.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

