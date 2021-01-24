Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cormark raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.