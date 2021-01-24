Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

