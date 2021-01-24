Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
