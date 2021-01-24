First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

