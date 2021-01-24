Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

