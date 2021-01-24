Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.