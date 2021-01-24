Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CWST opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.