Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNST opened at $38.35 on Friday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

