Novartis (NVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVS opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

