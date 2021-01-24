Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

