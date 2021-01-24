Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €142.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €142.50 ($167.65) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.95 ($137.59).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €121.15 ($142.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €123.75 ($145.59). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.95. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.47.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.