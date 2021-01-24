HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.11 ($78.95).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.82 and a 200-day moving average of €55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.69.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

