Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.06 ($91.84).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) alerts:

SAX opened at €73.05 ($85.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is €77.03 and its 200-day moving average is €68.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 60.94. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.