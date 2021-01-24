Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €109.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($251.76) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €173.29 ($203.87).

Shares of MTX opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €209.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €172.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

