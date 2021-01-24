Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €169.78 ($199.74).

SAE stock opened at €196.40 ($231.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €143.24. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1-year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €192.20 ($226.12).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

