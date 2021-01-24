Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €169.78 ($199.74).

SAE stock opened at €196.40 ($231.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €143.24. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1-year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €192.20 ($226.12).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

