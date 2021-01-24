Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

