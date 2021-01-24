FY2021 EPS Estimates for Logitech International S.A. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOGI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $104.20 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,867. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.